Police sub-inspector killed in Karachi

KARACHI-A 53-year-old sub-inspector, Amir Ali, was killed in firing by unknown armed suspects near Superhighway Chakar Hotel in the area of Superhighway Industrial Area police station on Sunday morning.

According to media reports, the sub-inspector was riding a motorcycle and returning home after attending the grave of his grandson and reciting Fatiha at the cemetery when he was attacked. He was shot multiple times and died on the spot. His 9mm pistol was also missing.

SSP East Irfan Ali Bahadur, who visited the crime scene, said that the police are investigating various aspects of the incident, including robbery resistance and personal enmity. He said that the sub-inspector’s son told the police that his father had all his belongings, including his wallet and mobile phone, but his pistol was missing.

The police have handed over the body of the sub-inspector to his family.

3-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES, 30 INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A three-year-old girl lost her life, and 30 other passengers, including men, women, and children, sustained injuries in a road accident at the Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad road bypass on Sunday morning.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred when a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the revered Dargah Saman Sarkar overturned on the Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad road bypass.

The injured individuals were swiftly attended to by the dedicated personnel of Rescue 1122 and subsequently shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical care. Among the injured, four individuals suffered serious injuries and were referred to Hyderabad for advanced treatment.