Pope calls for ‘peace in Israel and Palestine’

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Sunday called for “peace in Israel and in Palestine”, saying “terrorism and war do not lead to a solution”. As war raged between Is­rael and Palestinian mili­tants, the pope called for an end to attacks in Israel. He did not mention the Gaza Strip or the Palestin­ian militant group Hamas, which launched a massive surprise attack early on Saturday. “War is a defeat. All war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine,” he said at St. Pe­ter’s Square in the Vatican. “I pray for all those who are living through hours of ter­ror and anguish,” he said. “May the attacks and the weapons cease, I beg you.”