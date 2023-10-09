PPP dares PML-N to show power on Nawaz return

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party (PPP) is dar­ing the Paki­stan Muslim League (Nawaz) to show power when three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan this month amid PML-N claims of a massive rally of supporters. Unexpected­ly, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his de­light over Nawaz Sharif’s up­coming return to Pakistan.

Bilawal recalled that he had consistently advocated for Nawaz Sharif’s return, and they were thrilled to know about his homecoming.

After a four-year absence, Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to return to Pakistan on October 21. His party is making preparations to welcome him. Nawaz Sharif had been residing in London since 2019, seeking med­ical treatment during his seven-year jail term. Nawaz Sharif’s return also coincides with the approach of the 2024 general elections, and the PML-N hopes to leverage his pres­ence for political advantage.

Bilawal casually criticized the PML-N for what he considered “inadequate preparations” to re­ceive their leader and suggested they could have done more, even jokingly mentioning “wall chalk­ing.” Yesterday, PPP leader Sena­tor Waqar Mehdi also urged the PML-N to gather 300, 000 sup­porters to welcome Nawaz Sharif. “Leaders of the PML-N should fulfil their desire to contest with us (the PPP) in the upcoming general elec­tions,” he added. The eagerness of the PPP to see how Nawaz Shar­if is received on return is linked with the party’s prediction that the PML-N will not be able to gather a large number of supporters. PPP leaders contend that Sharif is un­likely to attract a massive crowd. A big show will definitely put the PML-N in an advantageous posi­tion ahead of the elections. Nawaz Sharif has promised that his top priority upon possible return to power was the revival of Pakistan’s economy. He also stressed the im­portance of collective efforts for economic stability, with account­ability through the power of votes.

PML-N President Shehbaz Shar­if has indicated that Nawaz Shar­if will unveil an “agenda” to tackle economic hardships and stressed the role of political stability and appropriate economic policies in achieving economic revival. For­mer Information Minister Marri­yum Aurangzeb has announced that Nawaz Sharif would head to his Jati Umra residence after ad­dressing a rally at Minar-e-Paki­stan in Lahore on October 21. The PPP will be hoping to see a disap­pointing welcome show to keep its own hopes alive to perform better in polls. The PPP also fears the PML-N might join the alliance against the party in Sindh which includes the Jamiat Ulema-e-Is­lam (Fazl), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Grand Demo­cratic Alliance (GDA).