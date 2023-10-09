PPP dares PML-N to show power on Nawaz return

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is daring the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to show power when three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan this month amid PML-N claims of a massive rally of supporters. Unexpectedly, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his delight over Nawaz Sharif’s upcoming return to Pakistan.
Bilawal recalled that he had consistently advocated for Nawaz Sharif’s return, and they were thrilled to know about his homecoming.
After a four-year absence, Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to return to Pakistan on October 21. His party is making preparations to welcome him. Nawaz Sharif had been residing in London since 2019, seeking medical treatment during his seven-year jail term. Nawaz Sharif’s return also coincides with the approach of the 2024 general elections, and the PML-N hopes to leverage his presence for political advantage.
Bilawal casually criticized the PML-N for what he considered “inadequate preparations” to receive their leader and suggested they could have done more, even jokingly mentioning “wall chalking.” Yesterday, PPP leader Senator Waqar Mehdi also urged the PML-N to gather 300, 000 supporters to welcome Nawaz Sharif. “Leaders of the PML-N should fulfil their desire to contest with us (the PPP) in the upcoming general elections,” he added. The eagerness of the PPP to see how Nawaz Sharif is received on return is linked with the party’s prediction that the PML-N will not be able to gather a large number of supporters. PPP leaders contend that Sharif is unlikely to attract a massive crowd. A big show will definitely put the PML-N in an advantageous position ahead of the elections. Nawaz Sharif has promised that his top priority upon possible return to power was the revival of Pakistan’s economy. He also stressed the importance of collective efforts for economic stability, with accountability through the power of votes.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has indicated that Nawaz Sharif will unveil an “agenda” to tackle economic hardships and stressed the role of political stability and appropriate economic policies in achieving economic revival. Former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced that Nawaz Sharif would head to his Jati Umra residence after addressing a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 21. The PPP will be hoping to see a disappointing welcome show to keep its own hopes alive to perform better in polls. The PPP also fears the PML-N might join the alliance against the party in Sindh which includes the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).