Monday, October 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Princess Kate ‘feels lonely’ within Royal Family due to her ‘outsider’ status

Princess Kate ‘feels lonely’ within Royal Family due to her ‘outsider’ status
News Desk
October 09, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON-Kate Middleton is forced to “chart her own waters” due to being in an only outsider in the Royal Family in a long time. Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Tessa Dunlop claimed despite being an “asset” to the family, the Princess of Wales “feels probably quite lonely.” She went on to explain, “She’s an incredibly successful import into the Royal Family and bought into the institution of monarchy, almost like no other outsider has and reaffirmed its sort of conventional parameters.”
Hence, the expert affirmed, “Kate is now in uncharted waters in modern history and I think that’s worth bearing in mind.” Tessa shared that the Royal Family largely leans on Kate due to her “contemporary” persona, noting, “She has more of the common touch and she certainly polls very well.” Royal fashion expert Miranda Holder previously explained the reason behind Kate’s evolving dressing sense from elegant dresses to authorative suits as she takes on more solo royal duties. “The overall transition has been from the pretty, floaty and playful to the more refined, regal, and sophisticated - a wardrobe befitting our future Queen,” she told the outlet.

Mid-term test for Scholz’s coalition at German state polls

Tags:

News Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1696742084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023