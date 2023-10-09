Punjab Caretaker CM reviews PIC Lahore upgradation plan

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore to review its upgradation plan, here on Sunday. Under the plan, emer­gency block will be upgraded and new surgeons will be hired. New ICUs [Intensive Care Unit] and op­eration theatres will be established, and 100 more beds will be added.

The CM ordered to start up-grada­tion work on the ground floor of the emergency block by the start of next week. He ordered to hire services of surgeons on contract from abroad after seeking approval of the Board of Management. Mohsin Naqvi or­dered to complete upgradation proj­ect within three months, adding that work on the emergency block should be done in three shifts. The construc­tion of a ‘Sarai’ [shelter home for at­tendants] should also be completed at the earliest. The CM was informed during the briefing that LED screens will be installed for facilitation of patients and their attendants. Naqvi inspected relevant sections during his visit to the medical facility. He met patients in the emergency and in­quired from them about provision of facilities along with availability of free medicines. The patients expressed their satisfaction about provision of treatment facilities and free medicines and informed that treatment facilities at the PIC had improved. On the di­rection of CM, Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram and Dr Farqat Alamgir checked the patient and prescribed him treatment. The CM issued direc­tions to Secretary C&W with regard to starting upgradation work of the emergency block. Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare Dr Javed Akram, Chairman PIC Dr Farqat Alam­gir, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore division, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIC Dr Anjum Jalal, MS Dr Tehseen and officials con­cerned were also present.