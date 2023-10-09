Rain wind-thunderstorm expected in most parts of country

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad and Pothohar Region during the next twelve hours.

Dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-one, Quetta twelve, Gilgit elven, Murree thirteen and Muzafarabad eighteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected during evening and night time in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag elven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh four and Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula ten degree centigrade.