Recovery of power dues from defaulters continues in KP

Peshawar - Under the supervision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Task Force for Energy, the recovery of electricity bills from defaulting feeders’ users in various districts of the province continues.

Strict directives have been issued to district administrations and police officers across the province to ensure the implementation of SOPs before registering FIRs against electricity consumers.

Under the supervision of the KP Task Force for Energy, more than 20,645 connections involved in Kunda culture have been disconnected. In terms of fines and arrears, an amount exceeding Rs. 1.43 billion has been recovered, with an additional Rs. 110 million were collected from electricity consumers engaged in this unlawful activity.

The third important meeting of the Provincial Task Force was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Mohammad Abid Majeed, the Head of the Provincial Task Force for Energy. Senior officials, including Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, Representatives of Energy & Power and Industries departments, and the CEO of PESCO, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was reported that since September 5, more than 10,406 raids have been conducted jointly by PESCO, district administration, and police in various districts of the province.

These raids targeted streets, neighbourhoods, and marketplaces, particularly focusing on large commercial hubs and factories involved in illegal electricity usage. As a result, more than 20,645 connections belonging to the Kunda mafia, including consumers, were severed, and cases were registered against over 7,080 accused by local police, leading to the arrest of 479 individuals.

Moreover, Chairman Task Force Muhammad Abid Majeed stressed the importance of taking strict action against housing colonies established without government permission. These colonies often have customers with arrears amounting to billions of rupees, and large commercial customers frequently engage in power theft. The campaign to recover dues from consumers in Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Mardan divisions will be executed at the feeder level. Emphasis was placed on accelerating the ongoing targets.