Rescue 1122 marks National Resilience Day

MULTAN - The Rescue 1122 on Sunday marked ‘National Resilience Day’ in com­memoration of martyrs who killed during earthquake on October 8, 2005 with aim that early preparation is necessary to deal with accidents.

An awareness walk and flag march was organized which was led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr. Kaleemullah. Emergency Officer Engineer Muhammad Bilal, rescuers along with rescue volun­teers and civil society also partici­pated in the walk.

The participants prayed for the people who died in the earthquake and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families who suffered loss of lives and properties during natu­ral calamity.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr. Kaleemullah said that rescue service was available to people in case of emergency with­out discrimination round the clock.

Rescue 1122 Multan has provided assistance to 4,61,752 emergency victims so far, Dr Kaleem said and added that awareness among masses was essential to establish a safer so­ciety and work on accident preven­tion to develop a system to ensure better preparedness and response to dealt with upcoming untoward inci­dents through planning.

He urged the citizens to get free training from Rescue 1122 Commu­nity Safety Wing and implement on establishing resilience communi­ties in order to provide immediate assistance in case of any major ac­cident or tragedy.

TRAINING SESSION ON LEADERSHIP SKILLS

Women University organized a four day training session to create awareness among students about leadership skills and different con­cepts on gender equality with an aim to empower women.

Dr Sadaf Mehmood, Chairperson of the Department of Sociology, served as the focal person for this impact­ful workshop. Students from diverse fields such as Sociology, Mass Com­munication, and Fine Arts participat­ed in rigorous training sessions. The female students got awareness about leadership skills, paralegal knowl­edge, gender concepts, and strate­gies for addressing gender-based violence.

This seminar marked a signifi­cant milestone as it was part of the Foreign Funded Project “Pakistani Women and Leadership,” gener­ously funded by the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Can­ada. The project’s primary mission is to champion the cause of women’s empowerment and advance gender equality in Pakistan.

Notable dignitaries, including Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kulsoom Para­cha, Registrar Prof. Dr. Maimona Khan, and Executive Director Zahid Zahoor, graced the occasion with their presence. The event also wit­nessed the signing of a Memoran­dum of Understanding (MoU) be­tween Roshni and the Department of Sociology. This collaboration is poised to elevate the educational experience of female students and contribute to the advancement of leadership, gender equality, and positive social change in the region, said Dr Sadaf Mehmood.