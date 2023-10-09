Rescue 1122 marks National Resilience Day

MULTAN - The Rescue 1122 on Sunday marked ‘National Resilience Day’ in commemoration of martyrs who killed during earthquake on October 8, 2005 with aim that early preparation is necessary to deal with accidents.
An awareness walk and flag march was organized which was led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr. Kaleemullah. Emergency Officer Engineer Muhammad Bilal, rescuers along with rescue volunteers and civil society also participated in the walk.
The participants prayed for the people who died in the earthquake and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families who suffered loss of lives and properties during natural calamity.
DEO Rescue 1122 Dr. Kaleemullah said that rescue service was available to people in case of emergency without discrimination round the clock.
Rescue 1122 Multan has provided assistance to 4,61,752 emergency victims so far, Dr Kaleem said and added that awareness among masses was essential to establish a safer society and work on accident prevention to develop a system to ensure better preparedness and response to dealt with upcoming untoward incidents through planning.
He urged the citizens to get free training from Rescue 1122 Community Safety Wing and implement on establishing resilience communities in order to provide immediate assistance in case of any major accident or tragedy.
TRAINING SESSION ON LEADERSHIP SKILLS
Women University organized a four day training session to create awareness among students about leadership skills and different concepts on gender equality with an aim to empower women.
Dr Sadaf Mehmood, Chairperson of the Department of Sociology, served as the focal person for this impactful workshop. Students from diverse fields such as Sociology, Mass Communication, and Fine Arts participated in rigorous training sessions. The female students got awareness about leadership skills, paralegal knowledge, gender concepts, and strategies for addressing gender-based violence.
This seminar marked a significant milestone as it was part of the Foreign Funded Project “Pakistani Women and Leadership,” generously funded by the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada. The project’s primary mission is to champion the cause of women’s empowerment and advance gender equality in Pakistan.
Notable dignitaries, including Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kulsoom Paracha, Registrar Prof. Dr. Maimona Khan, and Executive Director Zahid Zahoor, graced the occasion with their presence. The event also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Roshni and the Department of Sociology. This collaboration is poised to elevate the educational experience of female students and contribute to the advancement of leadership, gender equality, and positive social change in the region, said Dr Sadaf Mehmood.