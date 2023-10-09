Monday, October 09, 2023
Revenue officers directed to expedite recovery

Agencies
October 09, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed revenue officers to expe­dite the recovery cam­paign to collect maximum revenue from defaulters. Chairing a meeting on Sunday, she reviewed the performance of recovery officers of the revenue de­partment and expressed her dismay over their poor performance. She directed the revenue officers to speed up their efforts for ensuring maximum re­covery under the head of stamp duty, registration fee, capital valuation tax and water rate. No negli­gence will be tolerated in this regard, she warned. She also directed deputy directors of the division to monitor the perfor­mance of recovery teams and send their reports on a weekly basis.

Agencies

