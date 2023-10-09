Monday, October 09, 2023
Saudi Arabia ready to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan: Envoy

Web Desk
2:40 PM | October 09, 2023
National

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said al-Maliki says Saudi Arabia is ready to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He stated this during a meeting with the Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir in Lahore today.

The Saudi ambassador reiterated his determination to further strengthen the long-standing relations between the two countries.

On this occasion, Dr. Jamal Nasir and the Nawaf bin Said al-Maliki discussed cooperation in the health sector and issues of mutual interest.

