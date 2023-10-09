SBBWU arranges study tour for students

Peshawar - Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, in collaboration with the Directorate of Museum and Archaeology, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organised a one-day study and exposure tour to Taxila Valley (Jaulian) for students of the university and its affiliated colleges on Sunday.

The study and exposure tour was attended by 70 students from the following departments of SBBWU and its affiliated colleges: Department of History and Pakistan Studies, Department of Political Science, Government Girls Degree College, and Bacha Khan Government Girls Degree College Dabgari.

The participant actively engaged in a series of guided tours, interactive sessions, and on-site examinations during the exposure visit.

The programme aimed to foster a deep understanding of the archaeological significance of the Taxila Valley and the challenges posed by climate change.

The participant gained insights into the rich history and cultural heritage of Taxila Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, through visits to prominent archaeological sites such as the Dharmarajika Stupa, Sirkap, and the Taxila Museum.

The programme provided an in-depth exploration of the effects of climate change on the archaeological sites in Taxila Valley.

Discussions and presentations highlighted the threats posed by changing weather patterns, extreme events, and rising temperatures.

The participants actively engaged in discussions on conservation strategies and preservation efforts employed to safeguard historical monuments and artifacts in the face of climate change. The visit included interactions with local communities to understand their perspectives on the changing climate and the collaborative efforts undertaken to protect the archaeological sites.

Dr Hamida Bibi, In-charge of the Department of History and Pakistan studies; Dr Sumaira Gul, Department of Political Science; Tashfeen Zia, Deputy Registrar, Affiliation and Monitoring Section; and Sania Siraj, Department of Art & Design organisers from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, thanked Dr Abdul Samad, Director, Archaeology and Museums; Ahsan Zildar Shah, President Reimagine Gandhara; Khalid Taimour; and the entire team of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for hosting and providing exposure to the students of our university and affiliated colleges. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and shields among the participants.