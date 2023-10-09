Shehroze Kashif summits Mount Cho Oyu 

LAHORE - Shehroze Kashif, the unstoppa­ble force of adventure, has suc­cessfully summited the majestic MountCho Oyu, standing tall at an awe-inspiring 8,188 meters above sea level. Bard Foundation, once again,stood as a steadfast supporter, reinforcing their com­mitment to his expedition.

This is a significant moment for our nation. Shehroze shared his feelings about this achieve­ment, saying, “It’s more than just a sport for me. It’s a responsibil­ity to make my country proud, and I’m just one step away from my final victory. With my jour­ney, I hope to motivate those who are looking for hope and guid­ance to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.”

He also conveyed his profound gratitude to BARD Foundation, recognizing the important role such institutions play in empow­ering our youth to establish their own identity and make major con­tributions. These organizations, by providing support and oppor­tunities, serve as catalysts for the aspirations and achievements of the upcoming generation.

This remarkable achievement po­sitions Shehroze as the youngest Pakistani moun­taineer to success­fully summit 13 of the world’s highest peaks. His next goal is Mount Shisha­mangama, the fi­nal highest peak that he has yet to summit. Achieving this will make him the youngest Pakistani climber to successfully ascend all 14 of the world’s highest peaks. We are gen­uinely proud of Shehroze and ea­gerly wait to hear this news soon.

“It’s wonderful news for the foundation and all of us. We’ve been looking forward to the time when Shehroze will make his­tory after summiting all 14 of the world’s highest peaks. Amid eco­nomic challenges, where many young people find it hard to pur­sue their dreams, these achieve­ments serve as beacons of hope for our country. We look forward to seeing more young people en­tering this field and taking Paki­stan’s image to new heights,” said Mehreen Dawood, the Managing Director of BARD Foundation.

BARD Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood be­lieves in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as cham­pions in their chosen fields. The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special em­phasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adven­ture by becoming a part of their transformative journey.