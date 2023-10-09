Sindh govt constitutes committee to probe matric result tampering

The matter of matric result tampering caught the attention of the Sindh government, leading to the formation of a three-member investigation committee.

The Education Secretary of Sindh will chair the committee.

The official notification was issued to this effect.

The notification further outlines that the committee's objective is to provide recommendations to prevent future result tampering.

The inquiry is set to conclude within 14 days, with the final report to be submitted to the Chief Secretary of Sindh.