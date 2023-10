MULTAN - Dis­trict Council Vehari sealed offices of six illegal hous­ing societies and banned sale and purchase of plots in Burewala. According to official sources, Building Inspectors Mudassar Di­lawar and Saleem Ramzan inspected various loca­tions and sealed offices of different housing societ­ies including Noor Hous­ing Scheme, Gulshan Eman Housing Scheme, Jamal Garden, Green City, Uni­versity Town and Ittehad Garden.