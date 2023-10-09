Monday, October 09, 2023
Smuggling bid foiled, NCP items recovered

APP
October 09, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Dera ismail khan   -  The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs23.6 million during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Daraban Police Atation.

According to the police spokesman, a police team of Daraban Police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Aneesul Hassan along with SHO Atta Ullah Khan inspected several vehicles.

During checking, the police recovered NCP items including 15 rolls of cloth, 33 tyres of different sizes, 20 sacks of plastic bags, 70 sacks of China salt, eight Iranian blankets, eight blankets with bed-sheets, six rolls of plastic pipe, 12 sacks of Iranian sandal, three sacks of dry milk, five cartons of cosmetic items, one sack of tea and two cartons of veterinary medicines.

The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs23.6 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

APP

