Sugar cartels and plight of sugarcane growers

FAISALABAD - Struggling against economic reces­sion on macro level, the country’s economic managers most often re­main oblivious to micro management of cartels to usurp the hard earned money of the small farmers.

Like many other cartels proving lethal to country’s economic growth and tax collection, the sugar cartels are none to less in fleecing small farmers especially sugarcane grow­ers money.

Either it is in the name of delayed payments or making the farmers unnecessarily wait for their turn to offload their sugarcane at mills or hoarding the commodity at ware­houses for extra charges from con­sumers these cartels continue to mint money from poor farmers and consumers.

With majority among them are re­nowned politicians or businessmen, they usually use their influence to get away with the poor’s money.

“We are always between the devil and deep sea as if when we fail to get desired profit from our cotton crop due to shrinking textile sector, we opt for growing sugarcane but fall prey to sugar cartels,” said Muham­mad Imran a local small farmer culti­vating around eight acre land.

“We toil across the year to grow sugarcane. But, when the crop is ripe we come across issues like securing slots to sell our sugarcane and wait for weeks in front of sugar mills with our sugarcane drying on our vehi­cles,” he said.

He explained that this delay reduc­es weight of our sugarcane and mills benefit from it. “Then there is an issue of delayed payment. Mill owners con­tinue to use our money for weeks to flourish their businesses before pay­ing us the cost of our product.”

Sugarcane is considered the fourth, but sometimes the third im­portant cash crop amongst wheat, rice and maize, feeding raw material to the 2nd largest agro-based sugar industry. But, its grower is most of­ten in turmoil due to shabby policies and exploitation at the hands of in­dustrialists.

“It is a bitter truth that despite be­ing predominantly an agricultural country, our small farmers are often a victim of exploitation by costly in­puts sellers, the middlemen as well as the industrialists,” said Rana Zulfiqar Khan, a representative of Sugarcane Growers Association Faisalabad.

He said that once Pakistan was elf-reliant in sugar production but multiple factors declined sugarcane production and the country had to spend precious foreign exchange on sugar import.

“There are also factors like declin­ing water availability, rising fuel pric­es and power tariff as well as inputs and pesticides prices,” he noted and said, cumulative effect of all these fac­tors also badly impacts the farmers.”

Zulfiqar also mentioned to poor research in agricultural sector for de­veloping disease-resistant varieties of sugarcane and ensuring proper pric­ing and in time payment to farmers for their product.

He recommended to streamlining the whole process right from sugar­cane growing till crop’s ripening, its selling, proper pricing and timely pay­ments to secure farmer’s interests.

Mehar Talib Hussain, a common businessman also asserts for a work­able strategy to protect interests of sugarcane growers amidst challeng­es like increasing inputs, fuel and electricity prices.

“If these trends are to stay for lon­ger duration, the profit of sugarcane will continue to shrink that may force them to opt for other crops,” Talib said. “This tendency may result in sugar deficiency in the country and we have to spend direly needed foreign exchange on its import.” He claimed that sometime the growers had to bribe functionaries at mills to sell their sugarcane produce in-time and at the government rate.