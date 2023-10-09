The Empire Of Lies

From the Persian empire that stretched from Iran into Central Asia and Egypt to the British empire covering nearly a quarter of the planet, the world has witnessed various superpowers ruling large swathes of territories. The idea of ‘empires’ seemed to have faded away with countries under British rule gaining independence, following the process of decolonisation. Or at least that was the understanding - until a totally different genre was introduced in 2023 …. TheEmpire of Lies.

Previously, the Biden administration felt that the erstwhile optimistic approaches to China were flawed, and that China posed ‘the most significant challenge of any nation-state in the world to the United States’. However, the world saw a significant shift in America’s posture when during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, in May 2023. Biden stated that the Sino-US ties would see a ‘thaw very shortly.’ Since then, reportedly, the lines of communication have been re-opened between the two countries. Eyes were now on the proposed meeting between the Presidents of China and the US at the APEC summit scheduled for Nov this year. That is next month. Thinktanks in Washington believed that the APEC meeting might provide both countries to look for ‘useful deliverables.’

But then what happened?

Last week, China, terming the US an ‘empire of lies’ accused the latter of ‘inventing the weaponising of the global information space.’ This serious allegation was levelled against Washington in retaliation for a State Department report claiming that Beijing spends billions of dollars to spread disinformation globally. In its report prepared by the US Global Engagement Centre, China has been accused of not only financing propaganda and disinformation but also boosting positive news about the country and its communist leadership. It is argued that if unchecked, this could result in a ‘slow, steady destruction of democratic values.’

Beijing has dubbed the report as ‘disinformation itself’, adding that ‘it misrepresents facts and truth’ before revealing that ‘it is the US that invented the weaponising of the global information space through and through.’ According to the Chinese foreign office, more and more people in the world have already seen through America’s‘ugly attempt to perpetuate its supremacy by weaving lies into the emperor’s new clothes and smearing others.’

Objectivity demands that the claims made by China and the US about each other’s credentials, should be analysed through facts and figures. As it is almost impossible to first collect and then accept the facts and figures provided by the opposing sides, the world may not wish to conduct such an exercise. However, it might be easy for individual countries to ‘cast’ their ‘votes’ in support of any of the two big powers which have been embroiled in a war of attrition for quite some time now. The imminent cold war? The invisible blocsand the possibility of a full-fledged war particularly on the South China Seawaters?

It is conceivable that both countries are not telling the truth. As they accuse each other of disseminating disinformation, both could be correct in their assessment. It is also possible that one of them is truly using lies as a tool. Therefore, one would not be surprised if the State Department report is in fact a pack of lies. The question is: in this age of disinformation, propaganda, and fake news, does it really matter if any state is using lies as a tool to promote its national interest?

It does not matter at all.

One may look back and see the findings of an independent non-profit organisation, EU DisinfoLab. This organisation gathers knowledge and expertise on disinformation in Europe. In 2019, it‘uncovered a massive operation targeting international institutions and serving Indian interests. Thus, the ‘Indian Chroniclesresurrected dead media, dead think tanks, and NGOs. It even resurrected dead people. This network is active in Brussels and Geneva in producing and amplifying content to undermine – primarily – Pakistan.’ Furthermore, for 15 years,‘India targeted the EU and UN to serve Indian interests.’For doing so, India floated more than 750 fake media in 116 countries,more than 550 website fake domain names registered while several EU institutions were impersonated.’

Do the EU DisinfoLab findings make India a mini-empire of lies? Perhaps, yes. Perhaps, no. The important question is: what happened afterwards and how did the world particularly the EU respond to the empire’s disinformation campaign? Did the EU take the matter to the relevant international bodies for any remedial measures or even refuse Indian nationals a Schengen visa? If a thoroughly investigated and carefully documented report with cogent and undeniable evidence was hushed up, what kind of response the world should expect from certain verbal allegations levelled by two major powers against each other?The pertinent question is: if the Hybrid warfare that blends conventional and unconventional methods, including disinformation campaigns, has been accepted as such, an effective wargaming tool against one’s enemy, why not accept the other related realities like the emergence of various empires of lies?

Regardless of what lies ahead and how the Sino-US ongoing economic war affects the world’s peace and security in the coming months and years, a few observations could safely be made. Although the battlelines have been drawn, the possibility of a direct confrontation between the two giants could yet be ruled out, at least for the foreseeable future. Russia’s growing ties with China, a stalemate scenario emerging from the war in Ukraine and the Sino-U.S. bilateral economic interestssubstantiate another point. The major powers don’t seem to open a new battlefront. Seemingly, none of them is in the mood to blink but looks prepared for any eventuality. In any case, all concerned are aware of the devastation that such a war could cause. As Bertrand Russel once observed, war does not determine who is right – only who is left.

It would then not be wrong to deduce that the Hybrid and Proxy Wars between and amongst rival states are likely to continue-------- perhaps without bothering about the empires of lies.