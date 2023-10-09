Two key smugglers of int’l drug network arrested

PESHAWAR - Two key operatives of the international drug network were arrested in another important operation of the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB-1&2) and 80 capsules (588 grams) of heroin were recovered from the arrested suspects, spokesperson Excise said here on Sunday.

The suspects were to smuggle heroin-filled capsules first to Punjab and then to Gulf countries, adding, “The two suspects, Hanifullah, son of Amin Gul, and Abdul Wajid, son of Nabi Gul, residents of Bara district Khyber, were arrested on the spot.”

A case has been registered at Excise Police Station Peshawar for further investigation and legal action, the Excise spokesman said. He said the accused were arrested along with vehicle (LE 7337) near Rashakai Interchange on a secret tip-off.