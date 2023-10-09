Two killed by avalanches on Tibet’s Shishapangma

BEIJING - Avalanches have struck high on the slopes of the Tibetan mountain Shishapangma as more than 50 climbers were making a push for the summit, killing an American and Nepalese mountaineer, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Shishapangma, at just over 8,000 metres (26,247 feet), is the world’s 14th tallest peak. It is widely regarded as one of the easier mountains of that height, known among climbers as the “eight-thousanders”. Two avalanches hit its slopes at elevations of 7,600 metres and 8,000 metres on Saturday, killing American climber Anna Gutu and Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa, Xinhua reported on Sunday. Another American climber, Gina Marie Rzucidlo, and her Nepalese guide, Tenjen Sherpa, were missing, Xinhua said.