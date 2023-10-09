Two killed by avalanches on Tibet’s Shishapangma

BEIJING - Av­alanches have struck high on the slopes of the Tibetan mountain Shishapangma as more than 50 climbers were making a push for the sum­mit, killing an American and Nepalese mountaineer, Chi­na’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Shisha­pangma, at just over 8,000 metres (26,247 feet), is the world’s 14th tallest peak. It is widely regarded as one of the easier mountains of that height, known among climbers as the “eight-thou­sanders”. Two avalanches hit its slopes at elevations of 7,600 metres and 8,000 metres on Saturday, kill­ing American climber Anna Gutu and Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa, Xinhua re­ported on Sunday. Another American climber, Gina Ma­rie Rzucidlo, and her Nep­alese guide, Tenjen Sherpa, were missing, Xinhua said.