UNSC to meet today over Israeli, Palestinian conflict

NEWS YORK - The UN Security Council has convened an emergency private meeting later today to discuss the raging Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Meanwhile, the top UN officials said they are “in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint” following “horrific scenes of violence”.
Expressing deep concern for the civilian population and urging maximum restraint, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that all diplomatic efforts are being made to avoid a wider conflagration. He said violence cannot provide a solution to the conflict and peace can be achieved only through negotiations that lead to a two-state solution.