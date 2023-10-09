Monday, October 09, 2023
UNSC to meet today over Israeli, Palestinian conflict

Agencies
October 09, 2023
International, Newspaper

NEWS YORK  -  The UN Security Council has convened an emergen­cy private meeting later today to discuss the raging Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Meanwhile, the top UN officials said they are “in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint” following “horrific scenes of violence”.

Expressing deep concern for the civilian popu­lation and urging maximum restraint, the UN Sec­retary-General Antonio Guterres said that all dip­lomatic efforts are being made to avoid a wider conflagration. He said vi­olence cannot provide a solution to the con­flict and peace can be achieved only through ne­gotiations that lead to a two-state solution.

