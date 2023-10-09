US likely to announce more military support to Israel: Blinken

WASHINGTON - The United States, a close ally and major sup­plier of arms to Israel, has said that it could an­nounce new military support for Israel following the Hamas attack. “We’re looking at specific addi­tional requests that the Israelis have made. I think you’re likely to hear more about that later today,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken Blinken while talking to CNN yesterday.

“President (Joe) Biden’s direction was to make sure that we’re providing Israel everything it needs in this moment to deal with the attacks from Hamas.” Earlier, US Pres­ident Joe Biden voiced “rock solid and unwav­ering” support for the US ally and warned “against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation”. Biden spoke by phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon after the attack to offer US support, with scenes of violence playing out on American news networks. The two leaders have had strained relations but met in New York last month in a show of solidarity. “I made clear to Prime Minister Ne­tanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appro­priate means of support to the government and peo­ple of Israel,” Biden said in a written statement is­sued after their call. In his televised remarks lat­er, Biden issued a blunt warning. “Israel has a right to defend itself and its people — full stop,” he said. “Let me say this as clearly as I can. This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek ad­vantage. The United States has been seeking a deal to normalise ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, seen by Israelis as the big­gest prize yet in their de­cades-long quest for Arab recognition. Palestinians fear any such agreement could sell out their dreams of an independent state.