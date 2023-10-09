World powers should play role for IIOJK, Palestine dispute resolution: Mushaal

RAWALPINDI - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights Mushaal Mullick on Sunday urged the world pow­ers to play their imperative role towards the long-standing Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine dispute.

Speaking at the annual event of Darbar Mohra Sharif, Mushaal Mullick stated that the ongoing crisis in Palestine, particularly the tensions with Israel, reflected the same adversities Kashmir faces under Indian subjugation.

Mushaal Mullick pointed out that the Indian government is involved in promoting extremism and terrorism in occupied Kashmir, Israel is simi­larly involved in serious human rights violations in Palestine. Just like in occupied Kashmir, Mus­lims in Palestine are subjected to harsh treatment, mosques are being desecrated and violence is be­ing inflicted upon the innocent people.

India has unleashed a new wave of grave hu­man rights violations in Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). However, the unyielding resilience of the Kashmiris is often viewed as a divine blessing from Allah. She high­lighted the role of Peer Mohra Sharif in propagat­ing the message of peace and love with Kashmir. She underlined that Islam teaches its followers to treat each other with brotherhood, empathy, altruism, sacrifice and love. Mohra Sharif has sig­nificantly served Islam and humanity by teaching the value of setting aside personal desires to es­tablish a connection with God.