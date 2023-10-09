Zardari takes up level playing field issue with 'authorities concerned'

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has reportedly conveyed its reservations regarding the need for a level playing field in the run-up to elections, to the ‘quarters concerned’.

According to a report by a private media outlet, former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari communicated his party’s reservations to the authorities concerned.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira confirmed the development. “Zardari sahib has held some meetings about the level playing field and will soon brief the party about it,” he was cited as saying in the news report.

Nearly a month ago on September 16, PPP’s central executive committee had voiced apprehensions over the unfair treatment the party was being subjected to specifically by the caretakers in both the Punjab and Centre as well as the need for a level playing ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country.

The PPP had held back announcing its electoral strategy at the time, with party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stating that it was not possible to put forward the party’s electoral strategy, since the CEC’s reservations conveyed to Asif Zardari concerning a level playing field were yet to be addressed.

Asked about the outcome of Zardari’s meetings, Kaira said that “these would be made available once the former president takes the party into confidence”.

It is important to note here that the PPP is already at odds with its former allies, notably Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N and Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F, over the delay in the conduct of elections following the dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies.