Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

2024 Nobel Prize in physics awarded to John J. Hopfield, Geoffrey E. Hinton

2024 Nobel Prize in physics awarded to John J. Hopfield, Geoffrey E. Hinton
Anadolu
10:20 AM | October 09, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

The 2024 Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton.

They were awarded for "foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.

"John Hopfield created an associative memory that can store and reconstruct images and other types of patterns in data. Geoffrey Hinton invented a method that can autonomously find properties in data, and so perform tasks such as identifying specific elements in pictures," the academy said in a statement.

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1728444325.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024