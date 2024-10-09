2024 Nobel Prize in physics awarded to John J. Hopfield, Geoffrey E. Hinton

The 2024 Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton.

They were awarded for "foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.

"John Hopfield created an associative memory that can store and reconstruct images and other types of patterns in data. Geoffrey Hinton invented a method that can autonomously find properties in data, and so perform tasks such as identifying specific elements in pictures," the academy said in a statement.