52% enrolment ratio of female students in country’s universities: Chairman HEC

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has said that the promoting women’s education is top priority of the government as women are a vital part of this soci­ety, and their education and train­ing is the mission of the HEC.

Speaking at opening ceremony of the English Access Scholarship Program at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday, he mentioned that the enrolment ratio of female students in Paki­stan’s universities was 52%, and we were continuing our efforts to increase this number.

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Na­sir Mahmood said that education was the only path for the develop­ment and prosperity; without ed­ucation, no nation has a future.

He encouraged students to pay special attention to their educa­tion to secure a wonderful future.

Dr. Nasir thanked the US Embas­sy and the English Department, AIOU for their support in teaching English to Pakistani children.

The VC added that learning Eng­lish will bring many benefits, giv­ing students opportunities for higher education and job pros­pects in various countries.

The Regional English Language Officer at the US Embassy, Ger­ald Frank, said that Pakistan is the only country among 80 nations where 27,000 students have re­ceived this scholarship.

He noted that due to the efforts of Allama Iqbal Open University, 250 new students have been enrolled from three districts of Pakistan (Mianwali, Bhakkar, and Attock).

He mentioned that under this program, students will not only gain proficiency in English but also can develop critical think­ing, digital literacy, and an under­standing of world cultures.

Dean, Faculty of Social Scienc­es and Humanities, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir emphasized that English is a major global language and the language of international communication.

During the event, students shared their thoughts about the English Access Program. They also presented traditional dances of Attock, Mianwali, and Bhakkar.

The Chairman of the English De­partment, Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan, and the program coordi­nator, Dr. Amjad Khan, explained that this program is a gateway to a brilliant future, equipping stu­dents with communication skills, critical thinking, and collabora­tion skills needed in a globalized world.