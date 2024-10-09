588 PTI protestors sent to jail for identification parade

ISLAMABAD - As many as 588 PTI protestors have been sent to Adyala Jail on 14-day judicial remand for identifica­tion parade by the Anti-Terrorism Court in the after­math of PTI’s October 4 protest.

About 21 FIRs have also been registered against PTI leadership and workers from October 2 till Octo­ber 08 in Islamabad. Four FIRs have been registered at P.S. Kohsar, 3 at P.S. Secretariat, 2 FIRs at P.S. Noon and P.S. Aabpara respectively.

ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain has sent 327 accused nominated in 08 FIRs in different Police Sta­tions of Islamabad and ordered to shift them to Ady­ala Jail for identification parade.

All the accused were produced at ATC on Tuesday with muffled faces.

ATC-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Monday last had ordered to send 174 accused to Adyala Jail for identi­fication parade for 14-day as well. He had also grant­ed physical remand of 145 accused to the police for 7 days.

Duty Judge Mian Azhar Nadeem on Sunday last had sent 87 accused on 7-day judicial re­mand to Adyala jail for identification parade. Nine women accused were sent on judicial re­mand as well.

ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain also allowed 2-day of physical remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan on Tuesday. It was the third physical remand of Imran Khan’s sisters after they were arrested on Oc­tober 4 from Islamabad.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain argued before the court on Tuesday that the investigation officer had requested 10-day physical custody of both the accused to recover their cell phones and interro­gate them about the planning of the October 4 pro­test.

The prosecutor also told the court that a mega­phone had been recovered from them during inter­rogation on which they were instigating the crowd to attack LEAs.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, Ali Bukhari, and oth­ers argued before the court that the FIR regis­tered against the accused was concocted and friv­olous and that the accused must be discharged from the case.

After hearing the arguments, Judge Zulqarnain granted two-day physical custody of the accused.