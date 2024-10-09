588 PTI protestors sent to jail for identification parade

ISLAMABAD - As many as 588 PTI protestors have been sent to Adyala Jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade by the Anti-Terrorism Court in the aftermath of PTI’s October 4 protest.
About 21 FIRs have also been registered against PTI leadership and workers from October 2 till October 08 in Islamabad. Four FIRs have been registered at P.S. Kohsar, 3 at P.S. Secretariat, 2 FIRs at P.S. Noon and P.S. Aabpara respectively.
ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain has sent 327 accused nominated in 08 FIRs in different Police Stations of Islamabad and ordered to shift them to Adyala Jail for identification parade.
All the accused were produced at ATC on Tuesday with muffled faces.
ATC-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Monday last had ordered to send 174 accused to Adyala Jail for identification parade for 14-day as well. He had also granted physical remand of 145 accused to the police for 7 days.
Duty Judge Mian Azhar Nadeem on Sunday last had sent 87 accused on 7-day judicial remand to Adyala jail for identification parade. Nine women accused were sent on judicial remand as well.
ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain also allowed 2-day of physical remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan on Tuesday. It was the third physical remand of Imran Khan’s sisters after they were arrested on October 4 from Islamabad.
Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain argued before the court on Tuesday that the investigation officer had requested 10-day physical custody of both the accused to recover their cell phones and interrogate them about the planning of the October 4 protest.
The prosecutor also told the court that a megaphone had been recovered from them during interrogation on which they were instigating the crowd to attack LEAs.
Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, Ali Bukhari, and others argued before the court that the FIR registered against the accused was concocted and frivolous and that the accused must be discharged from the case.
After hearing the arguments, Judge Zulqarnain granted two-day physical custody of the accused.