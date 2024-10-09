Wednesday, October 09, 2024
A Call to Conscience

October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the 79th United Nations General Assembly was a powerful call to action, highlighting long-neglected global concerns.

His bold condemnation of Israel’s “genocidal war” in Gaza and India’s “settler-colonial project” in Kashmir sent a clear message, unequivocally criticising human rights abuses. The Prime Minister’s appeal to the international community to stop turning a blind eye and work towards lasting peace was a significant moment.

On climate change, the Prime Minister underscored the disproportionate impact on countries like Pakistan, which contribute minimally to global carbon emissions but suffer greatly from climate-related disasters. He also warned of the growing debt crisis facing developing nations, advocating for reforms in the global financial architecture to promote equity and development.

His address was a beacon of hope, emphasising global unity, justice, and equality. Pakistan’s commitment to peace and cooperation resonates strongly through the Prime Minister’s words.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.

