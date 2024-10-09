A Tapestry of Tensions

It has been almost a year since Israeli attacks devastated Palestine, causing widespread destruction and what many have called genocide. This havoc has shattered peace in the Middle East, with countries largely remaining silent in the face of Israel’s continuous mass killings. The ongoing violence has terrified many, and despite the devastation caused, Israel continues its assaults without pause. This massacre in Palestine has become the core reason for Israel’s degradation on the global stage, as people around the world increasingly harbour resentment towards the Israeli state.

Beyond the atrocities in Palestine, Israel has now begun expanding its aggression to other Middle Eastern countries, launching attacks in Lebanon and neighbouring regions. The question arises: why does Israel persist in such actions, and why do the world’s powerful nations fail to intervene? The answer lies in national interests. Many countries fear confronting Israel, concerned that they might face a similar fate as Palestine. Even international peacekeeping and conflict resolution councils have failed to halt this slaughter and restore peace in the Middle East.

Thousands of innocent people, including newborns, have lost their lives to Israel’s relentless violence. How long will this continue? The lives of people in these affected countries are being destroyed, creating a climate of fear and chaos. The ongoing conflict not only violates peace in the Middle East but also harms the environment and the mental well-being of people living in these regions. To end this destruction and promote peace, strong nations and peacekeeping organisations must take decisive action without further delay. This can only be achieved if all nations unite with a shared interest in promoting global peace—beneficial not only for the Middle East but for the entire world.

ATTA HUSSAIN,

Karachi.