Ahsan Iqbal highlights peace and reforms as keys to development

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, emphasized the importance of peace, stability, policy continuity, and a commitment to reforms as essential pillars for driving national development. Speaking at an event in Islamabad today, the minister highlighted that sustained progress can only be achieved when a country is focused on these key areas.

He cited examples of countries such as China, Malaysia, and Turkey, noting how they have flourished by maintaining stability and implementing long-term reform strategies. According to Iqbal, these nations serve as models for development due to their consistent policies and emphasis on peace, which has enabled them to reach new heights in economic growth and social development.

“The path forward for Pakistan lies in fostering an environment of peace and stability while committing to progressive reforms that ensure continuity in policies,” Iqbal stated. He further called on all stakeholders to align with these principles to help Pakistan realize its full potential in the global arena.

The event, attended by key figures from government and development sectors, marked another step in the government's efforts to promote long-term policy frameworks aimed at sustainable growth.