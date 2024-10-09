ANF seizes over 37 kg drugs

ISLAMABAD - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seizes over 37 kilogram drugs, arrested 13 drug peddlers in 11 op­erations conducted in vari­ous cities of the country.

A spokesman of ANF said on Tuesday that these op­erations were conducted in Islamabad, Multan, Faisal­abad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Kohat, Abbottabad and Gilgit. He said that 37.18 kg drugs including 30.4 kg hashish, 5.5 kg opium, 1.2 kg Ice (crystal meth), 150 ecstasy tablets and 60 capsules containing 478 gram heroin were re­covered.

The spokesman said that 13 drug peddlers were ar­rested during these oper­ations and detainees also admitted of supplying drugs to students of educa­tional institutions.

Separate cases were reg­istered against the detain­ees under Drug Act and fur­ther investigations were in progress.