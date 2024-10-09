ANF seizes over 37 kg drugs

ISLAMABAD - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seizes over 37 kilogram drugs, arrested 13 drug peddlers in 11 operations conducted in various cities of the country.
A spokesman of ANF said on Tuesday that these operations were conducted in Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Kohat, Abbottabad and Gilgit. He said that 37.18 kg drugs including 30.4 kg hashish, 5.5 kg opium, 1.2 kg Ice (crystal meth), 150 ecstasy tablets and 60 capsules containing 478 gram heroin were recovered.
The spokesman said that 13 drug peddlers were arrested during these operations and detainees also admitted of supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.
Separate cases were registered against the detainees under Drug Act and further investigations were in progress.