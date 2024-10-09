Authorities launch crackdown on encroachments in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN - The local administration in Nowshera Virkan took action to address the growing problem of encroachments on Kadial Road, on Tuesday. According to AC office, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Naveed Haider, a team including the Chief Officer of the Municipal Committee Khalid Rasheed, Encroachment Inspector Mian Imran Nazir and other officials carried out an operation to remove permanent and temporary illegal encroachments along Kadial Road. The operation targeted encroachments in front of commercial centres where dozens of rickshaws, sledgehammers and carts were removed. Many shopkeepers who had set up illegal encroachments were also fined up to Rs20,000. The action was taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and maintain the city’s appearance. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Naveed Haider on early Tuesday visited the local Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) to review the prices of daily food items and fruits in Nowshera Virkan. According to the AC office, during the inspection, the AC directed the market committee to keep a close eye on the rates of the items being sold in the market. He also instructed the committee to ensure cleanliness and proper lining within the vegetable market. The AC further conducted an inspection of the cleanliness on different roads of the city in the early hours of the day. This action is in line with the deputy commissioner’s efforts to provide relief to the local residents and address any price discrepancies in the market.