Authorities to launch crackdown on petroleum product smuggling

Web Desk
3:26 PM | October 09, 2024
Authorities have decided to initiate a crackdown on the rampant smuggling of petroleum products, sources revealed. An estimated 396 billion rupees worth of petroleum products are smuggled into the country annually.

As part of the crackdown, a plan targeting illegal petrol pumps has been formulated. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has submitted recommendations to amend laws related to petroleum smuggling, proposing the empowerment of district administrations to seal unauthorized petrol pumps and confiscate their machinery.

Additionally, a proposal for the digitalization of petrol pumps nationwide is under consideration, including the use of SIM-based technology for monitoring sales and real-time stock updates. A GIS mobile application is also suggested to trace illegal petrol stations, while oil marketing companies may be required to maintain real-time data via mobile applications.

