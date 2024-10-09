Awais Sarwar elected president of Sajid Memorial Cricket Club

LAHORE - Muhammad Awais Sarwar, a renowned cricket organizer, was elected as the new President of Sajid Memorial Cricket Club, which is affiliated with the East Zone Cricket Association, Lahore, in a recent General Body meeting held on September 17, 2024. The newly elected office bearers will serve a three-year term with immediate effect. Alongside Awais Sarwar as President, the General Body elected Wilson George as Secretary, Akmal Khan as Vice President, M Usman Dilawar as Treasurer, Kashif Siddique as Joint Secretary, and Nauman Shahzad and Ayaz Akram as Executive Committee Members. During the meeting, the club unanimously adopted the Model Constitution of Cricket Clubs 2015, which was approved by the PCB to streamline the club’s operations. On assuming office, Awais Sarwar said: “I will leverage my experience to serve the club to the best of my abilities, following the guidance of LRCA President Kh Nadeem Ahmed, who is a role model for cricketers of this generation.”