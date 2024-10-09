Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Ayesha Hamid sworn in as Punjab’s first ombudswoman

Web Desk
3:30 PM | October 09, 2024
Ayesha Hamid has made history by taking oath as Punjab's first ombudswoman in a ceremony held at the Governor House. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan administered the oath, with Implementation and Coordination Secretary Rafaqat Ali Nisawana officially announcing the appointment.

Notable attendees included former provincial ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman, former Punjab governor Shahid Hamid, former federal minister Zahid Hamid, Principal Secretary to the Governor retired Captain Saqib Zafar, NHA Chairman Shehryar Sultan, and Jahanzaib Khan.

