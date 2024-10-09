Badah City’s Neglect

In 2010, the then Chief Minister of Sindh, Mr Qaim Ali Shah, announced at a workers’ convention in Bilawal House, Ratodero, that Badah City would be designated as a taluka/tehsil. However, more than 100 months have passed, and this promise remains unfulfilled, despite persistent protests from student and political federations. This is not an isolated incident; Badah City has consistently been neglected.

A recent example of this disregard is the launch of the Red Bus service from Larkana to Dokri instead of the initially promised Larkana to Badah route. Authorities claim the under-construction road from Dokri to Badah is the reason for this deviation, yet this project has been under construction for over two years—an evident failure on the part of the sitting government. The ongoing neglect raises serious concerns about the competence and priorities of higher authorities.

With a registered population exceeding 100,000, Badah City continues to struggle with a lack of basic amenities. Access to essential healthcare, including maternity homes and medical facilities, remains scarce, particularly for poor families. There is no degree college for boys, and the only library for students is a single small room. Public parks and sports grounds are non-existent. Even simple services like NADRA are unavailable, forcing residents to travel to nearby cities.

This lack of facilities has a significant impact on the lives of residents. Students spend up to four hours daily commuting, which adds both time and financial strain on families, with transportation costs reaching Rs 500-600 per day. Additionally, the people suffer from inadequate infrastructure, with little to no development in sight.

It is imperative that the authorities take immediate action to address these pressing issues and provide the basic facilities that the residents of Badah City deserve. The people of Badah need attention, development, and solutions—not neglect and excuses.

TANVEER AYAZ MORIO,

Larkana.