Bahawalpur DPO orders SHOs to maintain positive attitude towards public

Bahawalpur - Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan held an open court at the SDPO Office in Hasilpur, as well as at the Qaimpur and Inaiti police stations. During the event, numerous residents voiced their concerns, and the relevant officers were directed to address these issues promptly.

In line with the vision of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, “Insaf at Your Doorstep”, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan organised this open court to engage with the local community. The event was attended by SDPOs, SHOs, and other dignitaries. DPO Khan took the time to listen to each concern in detail, instructing officers to take timely legal action and issue follow-up reports. In his address to the citizens, DPO Khan emphasised the importance of holding open courts at police stations to ensure that residents’ problems are addressed swiftly. He stated that resolving issues at the police station level, while prioritising merit, is a fundamental responsibility. The goal of the open court is to tackle citizens’ problems on a priority basis and to strengthen the relationship between the community and the police. DPO Khan also instructed the SHOs to maintain a positive attitude toward the public, stressing that serving the community and safeguarding lives and property is paramount. Citizens expressed their satisfaction, noting that the DPO’s personal involvement in addressing their concerns was commendable, and they appreciated the immediate action taken by the officers. Through this initiative, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan is fostering a culture of justice. He concluded the event by thanking the citizens for their participation.