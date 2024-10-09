Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch barred from travelling to US

KARACHI - Mahrang Baloch, a renowned Baloch nationalist and human rights activist, was stopped from boarding an international flight at Karachi Airport. According to media reports, Mahrang Baloch was trying to fly to the United States via a foreign airline when airport authorities prevented her from leaving the country due to her name being on the immigration stop list.

Mahrang’s travel plans were thwarted as her name appeared on a government no-fly list. The reason for her inclusion on this list has not yet been clarified by officials.

In October 2024, TIME magazine recognised Mahrang Baloch as one of the 100 emerging influential leaders of the year for her bravery in confronting state oppression and advocating against enforced disappearances and human rights abuses in Balochistan.

As the leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Mahrang has been a vocal opponent of extrajudicial killings, disappearances, and the exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources.