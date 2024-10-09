Ban on Imran’s meetings gross violation of human rights: Barrister Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has condemned the federal government’s decision to ban meetings between PTI ex-chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, with their legal counsel, family members, and political leaders, calling it a “gross violation of human rights.”

He argued that the restrictions reflect the government’s fear that Imran could mobilise his supporters for new protest strategies or rally lawyers to challenge unconstitutional amendments.

Barrister Saif accused the government of being “terrified,” stating that even Bushra Bibi has been placed under the same restrictions. He urged the ruling coalition to “come to its senses” and halt further violations of human rights. He also pointed out that the current administration has illegally detained members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet and unjustly imprisoned PTI workers, which he said amounts to an attack on the very pillars of democracy.

The CM advisor criticised the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal and Punjab governments, claiming that the Sharif family has sunk to new lows in their efforts to hold onto power. He also issued a warning that the “state-sponsored oppression and brutality” will not go unaccounted for.

In response to accusations of misusing government resources, Barrister Saif said that it’s standard protocol to provide rescue and fire brigade services at every rally, regardless of the political party.

He issued a direct challenge to PML-N and other opposition parties to hold a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We will not only grant them permission for the rally but also provide them with a venue and all necessary facilities. I can assure you, though, that they will not be able to gather even a quarter of the crowd that PTI attracts,” he asserted.

Barrister Saif also noted that while the opposition accuses PTI of misusing state resources, it was, in fact, the government that used public funds to create a “container fortress” to block off Islamabad and parts of the motorway. “Were those containers paid for out of the Sharif or Zardari families’ personal funds? If so, then fine,” he said, questioning the double standards of the current administration.