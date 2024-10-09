Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Battery shop owners complain to DC against Anti Encroachment Cell

October 09, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The All Hyderabad Battery Shops Association called upon Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon to register their complaint against  the Anti Encroachment Cell. In a meeting at DC office here on Tuesday, the Association’s President Idrees Chohan complained that the Cell’s staff was nagging the shopkeepers, alleging that goods which were kept inside their shops were also being seized by the staff. He said each shop owner paid hundreds of thousands of rupees in taxes to the government but in return they were not being facilitated. The DC assured the delegation that he would ensure that the Cell did not unnecessarily bother the traders.

