Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Biden to meet Scholz, Macron, Starmer in Berlin Saturday

NEWS WIRE
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, International

Berlin  -  US President Joe Biden plans to meet the leaders of Germany, France and Britain in Berlin on Saturday to discuss the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts, a German government source said. Afterwards Biden, Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer are to travel to the US air base at Ramstein for talks on military support for Ukraine, to be attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky and other leaders, the source said Tuesday. Saturday’s meetings will come during a three-day state visit by Biden to Germany starting October 10, during which he is also expected to hold talks with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Ramstein meeting is expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine’s allies and comes at a crucial moment for Ukraine ahead of November’s US presidential election. Republican candidate Donald Trump has long been critical of the billions of dollars the United States has given to Ukraine and has echoed Russian talking points about the conflict.

Chairman CDA reviews revenue collection

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024