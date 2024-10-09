Bushra Gohar challenges proposed constitutional amendments in PHC

Senior Leader of National Democratic Movement (NDM) Bushra Gohar has filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) challenging the proposed constitutional amendments.

The petition, submitted through Advocate Ali Gauhar Durrani, lists the federal government and the Ministry of Law as respondents. It calls for the draft of the amendments to be made public, emphasizing the need for public consultation if concerns arise.

Bushra Gohar pointed out that during the 18th Amendment process, a committee was formed to incorporate public input, and over 800 suggestions were considered. She argued that a similar approach should be adopted for the proposed amendments.

Meanwhile, another petition challenging the constitutional amendments has been filed in the Supreme Court by Advocate Saeem Chaudhry. This petition focuses on Article 179, which concerns the retirement age of judges, and seeks to have it declared a fundamental part of the Constitution.

It further requests a ruling ensuring that the government cannot interfere with the independence and impartiality of the judiciary. The petition argues that the proposed amendments violate fundamental rights, the Constitution, and judicial independence, calling for them to be declared null and void.