Category 5 Hurricane Milton roars towards storm-battered Florida

Treasure Island, United States - Hurricane Milton exploded in strength Monday to become a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm bound for Florida, threatening the US state with a second ferocious hurricane in as many weeks. Milton, which is forecast to batter Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula as it churns eastward, triggered evacuation orders and warnings of savage conditions on Florida’s west coast. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 165 miles (270 kilometers) per hour -- weakening slightly from earlier in the day but still a devastating Category 5, the top of the scale. Communities hit by Hurricane Helene, which slammed Florida late last month, raced to remove debris that could become dangerous projectiles as Milton barrels in. “All this stuff is just wind fodder that’s going to just be blowing down the street and hitting who knows what,” said David Levitsky, a retired homeowner on Treasure Island, in Pinellas County. Residents on the low-lying island have been piling up debris from Helene’s flooding in their front yards for removal.