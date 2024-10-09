Chairman CDA reviews revenue collection

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a meeting to review the financial position of the CDA. The meeting was attended by Member Finance and other CDA members, along with senior officers from other wings and directorates. During the meeting, the Finance Wing provided a comprehensive briefing on the fiscal status of the CDA, with a focus on revenue generation. It was briefed that CDA is consistently pursuing its financial targets set for the fiscal year. Apart from auction receipts, recurring resources of revenue are generating considerable revenue. Member Finance also presented a comparative analysis of revenue generation among the various directorates, including the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA).

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the need for consistent oversight by the Finance Wing to ensure progress and directed that the Finance Wing takes a leading role in tracking and manages the efforts for revenue generation on regular basis and achieve the set targets for ongoing fiscal year. The key issues were discussed during the meeting regarding Estate Management-I and II. The Chairman directed to issue notices to all public and private leaseholders across the board whose lease agreements have expired.

The Chairman directed to resolve the issue of electricity supply for Park Enclave II and III, as well as expediting decisions on the cancellation of allotments for defaulters in Park Enclave.

The Chairman also instructed the Estate Wing to address the issues related to Built-Up Properties (BUP) in Park Enclave and the E-12/1 and E-12/4 phases of Islamabad. The Planning Wing was directed to prioritize the resolution of pending commercialization cases to streamline CDA’s operations and collection of revenue. The Building Control Section was instructed to enhance its field force formation. The Chairman also directed to resolve the issue of shortage of human resource affecting the operations and working of Building Control as well as Estate Management Wing.

At the end, Chairman Randhawa stressed the importance to devise plans for timely recovery of outstanding revenues ensuring that development projects across the city remain unaffected.