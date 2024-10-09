Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Commissioner briefs officers on interdepartmental coordination in Lahore

Staff Reporter
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood here on Tuesday hosted an introductory session for 34 officers participating in the Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) from the National Institute of Management, Karachi. The session aimed to brief the officers on various departmental initiatives and collaboration mechanisms in Lahore. During the meeting, the commissioner discussed the interdepartmental coordination and operational frameworks essential for effective governance. He highlighted the Punjab government’s new urban service delivery programs and emphasized the Chief Minister’s daily review of performance reports from all districts. The briefing covered a range of topics, including the Clean Punjab initiative, price checking measures, smog management, key performance indicators (KPIs), socioeconomic registration, monsoon preparations, and challenges in waste management. The commissioner noted that Lahore recorded 360 mm of rainfall this monsoon season, leading to successful drainage operations due to effective management. He also presented shields to senior officers from the National Institute of Management in recognition of their participation.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Director Development Javed Rasheed Chohan, and officials from various departments, including LDA, WASA, MCL, C&W, PHA and others.

Staff Reporter

