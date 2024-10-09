Commissioner for starting construction work on Faisalabad-Chiniot, Faisalabad-Jaranwala roads

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad division Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed starting construction work on Faisalabad-Chiniot and Faisalabad-Jaranwala roads without delay.

Presiding over a review meeting on the provincial annual development programme 2024-25 here Tuesday, she said that Faisalabad-Chiniot and Faisalabad-Jaranwala roads were big projects and construction on both roads should be started immediately as CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was very keen in completion of public welfare projects.

She said that construction should be according to SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) as a zero tolerance policy is being adopted on transparency. The commissioner also took briefings on repair, maintenance and rehabilitation on various other roads including Faisalabad Dry Port to Sahianwala, Niamoanba Samundri Road to Fish Farm Link roads.

She directed the superintendent engineer highways to share their photos from project sites. The commissioner was also briefed by the building department on trauma centre, Samundri, Safe City Project Faisalabad, THQ Hospital Chak Jhumra, model police stations, GOR-III and other projects.

The commissioner gave necessary directions on the under-construction parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar.

Earlier, Director Development Samina Saif Niazi said that under ADP 2024-25, work on 171 schemes is under way and 46 percent work on the schemes has almost been completed. At least 99 new uplift projects are being initiated in the division.

Two brick kilns demolished

The Environment Protection Department demolished two kilns functioning without zigzag technology in tehsil Jaranwala. Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here Tuesday that the brick kilns were operating without zigzag technology and emitting smoke. He said that both kilns were demolished through heavy machinery in his supervision.

He warned that no compromise would be made on zigzag technology in the district as protection of the environment is priority for which an all-out effort was underway.

Woman killed, four injured as car collides with tractor trolley

A woman was killed and four others were injured when a car collided with a tractor trolley in the limits of Jaranwala city police, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a tractor trolley was parked on road near Chak No 240 Morh when a car rammed into it due to over speeding.

The dead woman was identified as Shehrbano, while the injured were namely as Saqib, Iqra, Aqib and Murtaza, the spokesperson added.

The dead body and injured were moved to Allied Hospital.