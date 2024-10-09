Complete ban on uncovered sand, dust vehicles’ entry in Lahore from 25th

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, chairing a weekly meeting of the Lahore Coordination Committee at his office on Tuesday, discussed matters related to traffic congestion, encroachments, air quality, and urban issues. During the meeting, it was announced that from October 25, there will be a complete ban on the entry of vehicles and trolleys carrying uncovered sand and dust into the city. To manage dust pollution, both government and private construction sites will be inspected according to environmental SOPs. The Lahore Environment Department is initiating strict actions to control fugitive dust in the city. The commissioner noted that pilot projects have been established at 13 key points throughout the city, where traffic intervention and engineering measures are being implemented. Officers are assigned to these camps based on specific schedules, ensuring proper coverage.

He mentioned that the Lepark Company is conducting surveys for parking near the camp areas and will propose alternate parking solutions. Active camp locations include Data Darbar, Urdu Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, Ram Gadh, Abid Market, Chaburji, Railway Station, Kotwali, Nawan Kot, Green Town, Kahna Bazaar, and Bhatha Chowk.

The commissioner emphasized that personnel at these camps will work to eliminate traffic obstructions and encroachments on roads and intersections. Additionally, environmental teams will monitor air quality at various points during different times of the day.

Following data analysis of air quality in the city, a comprehensive strategy will be developed. The performance of camp personnel will also be monitored through random checks.

The meeting was attended by DG LDA Tahir Farooq, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, Additional Commissioners Abdul Salam Arif and Hamid Malhi, DG PHA Tahir Watoo, DG Environment Imran Hameed, CEO LWMC Babar Sahibdeen, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain, and officials from the Traffic Police, Punjab Safe City Authority, and CM Roadmap Team.