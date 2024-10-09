Comprehensive security measures in place for Chinese citizens, says CCPO Bilal

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting regarding the security of Chinese citizens at his office. The meeting reviewed security measures for Chinese nationals residing in Lahore while discussing strategies to enhance the safety of their residences, movements and travel. The CCPO emphasized the need for heightened security around the consulates established in the provincial capital. He directed to maintain continuous liaison with Chinese citizens, the administration of Chinese installations, focal persons and other law enforcement agencies. The CCPO directed the SPs to ensure regular inspections of Chinese residences and workplaces. He ordered to boost security measures for both residences and offices of Chinese citizens while implementing the security plans designed for their protection. He reiterated that comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure security for all foreigners, including Chinese citizens. The CCPO stated that providing security for all foreign nationals, including those visiting for business or personal purposes is a vital duty of the Lahore Police. He highlighted that trained personnel from the Special Protection Unit(SPU) are diligently performing security duties for Chinese citizens. SSP (Admin), SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab and divisional SPs (Operations) attended the meeting.

Crackdown Against criminals

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddiq Kamyana chairs performance review meeting of Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions at his office. The CCPO assigned the SSP (Investigation) the task of daily monitoring cases involving both nominated and unidentified accused, emphasizing the need to resolve pending cases and ensure timely handling of ongoing investigations. He ordered a crackdown on gangs involved in motorcycle theft, urging the use of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority network to enhance preventive measures.

The CCPO directed the SSP (Operations) to engage with residents in hotspot areas to install barriers in societies, stressing that SHOs should maintain continuous communication with the community. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring tenant registration under the tenant registration system. Additionally, the CCPO called for an acceleration of the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, advocating for the use of modern technology and human intelligence to tighten the net around wanted criminals. He reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and highhandedness. CCPO Lahore urged officers to focus on the quality of investigations, emphasizing that their best performance would enhance the department’s reputation. The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, circle officers, SHOs and investigation in-charges of Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions.