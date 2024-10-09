Constitutional court an unfinished agenda of CoD: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said that the Federal Constitutional Court was an unfinished agenda of the 2006 Charter of Democracy (CoD).

PPP senior leadership, including Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar and Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, engaged in a series of consultations to discuss the party’s stance on the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court.

In a meeting with the President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), Senator Sherry Rehman and Naveed Qamar reiterated the PPP’s support for a dedicated constitutional court to handle constitutional matters effectively.

The proposed court is aimed at enhancing provincial representation and equality. The meetings were part of a broader consultation process in alignment with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision to uphold the principles of the 2006 Charter of Democracy.

“This reform is part of the unfinished agenda envisioned by Benazir Bhutto, ensuring that no government can exploit the judiciary for political gain. The PPP doesn’t endorse any person specific legislation. Moreover, PPP is committed to fulfilling this long-standing demand of the Pakistan Bar Council and the legal community,” Sherry Rehman said.

Later in the day, the PPP leadership, including Vice President PPP Senator Sherry Rehman and Secretary General of PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, met the Secretary General of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Haris Khalique. Senior members of the Women’s Action Forum (WAF), including Nasreen Azhar and Khushal Khattak, were also present.

Senator Sherry Rehman emphasised the importance of inclusive consultations, stating, “The purpose of these meetings is to ensure that all relevant stakeholders are taken on board, and that this initiative receives wide acceptance, similar to the 18th Amendment.” She emphasised that the PPP was committed to establishing the Federal Constitutional Court through consensus-building and in consultation with all key stakeholders.