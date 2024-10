ISLAMABAD - The consular services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will remain suspended in Islamabad from 14-17 October 2024 on account of the security arrangements for the Council of Heads of Government Meeting of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The liaison offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Gujrat will continue to offer consular services without interruption, a press release said.