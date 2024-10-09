Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Corruption case registered against former KP CM Mehmood Khan

Corruption case registered against former KP CM Mehmood Khan
October 09, 2024
PESHAWAR - The Anti-Corruption has registered a case against former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan over embezzlement of funds as a provincial sports minister. It was said that PTI parliamentarian chief Mehmood Khan was accused of transferring money from a government account to his account in 2015 as a sports minister. The anti-corruption has registered a case and started further legal action. It should be remembered that Mehmood Khan was the provincial minister of PTI at that time.

